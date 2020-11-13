Menu
Ruben Lemos
1962 - 2020
BORN
December 15, 1962
DIED
November 10, 2020
Ruben Lemos's passing at the age of 57 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home in Lindsay, CA .

Published by Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Jess' Auto Repair Shop
460 W Hermosa St, Lindsay, California 93247
Funeral services provided by:
Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home
