Rubie Feaster
1947 - 2020
BORN
January 10, 1947
DIED
November 19, 2020
Rubie Feaster's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home in Columbia, SC .

Published by Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive, Columbia, South Carolina 29203
Dec
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive, Columbia, South Carolina 29203
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.