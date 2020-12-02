Menu
Ruby Brewer
1932 - 2020
BORN
May 3, 1932
DIED
November 30, 2020
Ruby Brewer's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory in Mt. Airy, NC .

Published by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Temple Baptist Church
3615 Rockford Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030
Funeral services provided by:
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
