Ruby Dinkins's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whites Mortuary, LLC - Sumter in Sumter, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruby in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whites Mortuary, LLC - Sumter website.
Published by Whites Mortuary, LLC - Sumter on Dec. 1, 2020.
