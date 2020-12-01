Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruby Dinkins
1947 - 2020
BORN
December 17, 1947
DIED
November 24, 2020
Ruby Dinkins's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whites Mortuary, LLC - Sumter in Sumter, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruby in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whites Mortuary, LLC - Sumter website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Whites Mortuary, LLC - Sumter on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Whites Mortuary
517 N Guignard Drive, Sumter, South Carolina 29150
Dec
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church
7355 Camden Highway, Rembert, South Carolina 29128
Funeral services provided by:
Whites Mortuary, LLC - Sumter
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.