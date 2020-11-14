Menu
Ruby Kissinger
1940 - 2020
BORN
April 6, 1940
DIED
August 4, 2020
ABOUT
forest hills memorial park
Ruby Kissinger's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, August 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading in Reading, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruby in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading website.

Published by Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
11
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home
444 N 9th St., Reading, Pennsylvania 19601
Aug
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home
444 N 9th St., Reading, Pennsylvania 19601
Funeral services provided by:
Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
