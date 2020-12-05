Menu
Ruby Moseley
1930 - 2020
BORN
August 29, 1930
DIED
December 2, 2020
Ruby Moseley's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by WEST OAKS FUNERAL HOME - Sulphur Springs in Sulphur Springs, TX .

Published by WEST OAKS FUNERAL HOME - Sulphur Springs on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Interment
11:00a.m.
Greenview Cemetery
County Road 1168, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
Funeral services provided by:
WEST OAKS FUNERAL HOME - Sulphur Springs
