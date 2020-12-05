Ruby Read's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 has been publicly announced by LAKELAND HILLS MEMORIAL PARK - Burnet in Burnet, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruby in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the LAKELAND HILLS MEMORIAL PARK - Burnet website.
Published by LAKELAND HILLS MEMORIAL PARK - Burnet on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.