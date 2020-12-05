Menu
Ruby Read
1933 - 2019
BORN
February 17, 1933
DIED
December 31, 2019
Ruby Read's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 has been publicly announced by LAKELAND HILLS MEMORIAL PARK - Burnet in Burnet, TX .

Published by LAKELAND HILLS MEMORIAL PARK - Burnet on Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
LAKELAND HILLS MEMORIAL PARK - Burnet
