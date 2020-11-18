Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruby Sanborn
1951 - 2020
BORN
March 22, 1951
DIED
November 9, 2020
Ruby Sanborn's passing at the age of 69 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruby in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Service
Rose Hill Chapel
, Springfield, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.