Ruby Upchurch
1933 - 2020
BORN
September 26, 1933
DIED
November 17, 2020
Ruby Upchurch's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gilbert Funeral Home in Portland, TN .

Published by Gilbert Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Gilbert Funeral Home
610 N. Broadway, Portland, Tennessee 37148
Nov
21
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Gilbert Funeral Home
610 N. Broadway, Portland, Tennessee 37148
Gilbert Funeral Home
