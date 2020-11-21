Ruby Wilson's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo in Alamogordo, NM .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruby in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo website.
Published by Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo on Nov. 21, 2020.
