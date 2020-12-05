Menu
Ruby Wilson
1948 - 2020
BORN
March 9, 1948
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
Trinity United Methodist Church
Ruby Wilson's passing at the age of 72 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beam Funeral Service in Marion, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Beam Funeral Service website.

Published by Beam Funeral Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
174 Trinity Church Loop, Nebo, North Carolina 28761
Beam Funeral Service
