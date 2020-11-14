Ruphene Walden's passing at the age of 92 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Yokley-Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruphene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Yokley-Trible Funeral Home website.