Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruphene Walden
1928 - 2020
BORN
July 19, 1928
DIED
November 13, 2020
Ruphene Walden's passing at the age of 92 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Yokley-Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruphene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Yokley-Trible Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Yokley-Trible Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Yokley-Trible Funeral Home
510 West 4th St, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167
Nov
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Yokley-Trible Funeral Home
510 West 4th St, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167
Funeral services provided by:
Yokley-Trible Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.