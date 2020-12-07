Menu
Ruric Orrell
1936 - 2020
BORN
September 17, 1936
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
Philadelphia Eagles
Phillies
U.S. Army
Ruric Orrell's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc in Newtown Square, PA .

Published by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
746 Kedron Avenue, Morton, Pennsylvania 19070
Funeral services provided by:
Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc
