Russell Baker
1933 - 2020
BORN
April 16, 1933
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
ymca
Russell Baker's passing at the age of 87 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. in New Kensington, PA .

Published by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
GUEST BOOK
