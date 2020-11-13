Menu
Russell Conser
1925 - 2020
December 3, 1925
November 6, 2020
Russell Conser's passing at the age of 94 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home in Lorain, OH .

Published by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
So sad to read of the passing of Russell L. Conser. I got to know Russell on Footprint Bus Tours. He enjoyed getting out and traveling and being around people. My deepest sympathy to his sister-in-law.
Jane Slutzker
Lorain, OH
Jane Slutzker
Friend
November 11, 2020