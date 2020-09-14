Husband, father, grandfather, and U.S. Navy veteran, Russell Carl Fuhriman, died at home on September 14, 2020. He was 74 when he succumbed to glioblastoma.



He is survived by his companion of 40 years, Alta Fuhriman; and their three children, Sherilyn Fuhriman, Chris (Sarah) Fuhriman, and Calleen Marie (Neil) Jenson. Russell and Alta are proud of their 13 grandchildren, Sydney (Parker), Tyler (Mariama), Kathryn, Elie Levi, Abigail, Samuel, Paul, Daniel, Joseph, Jakob, and Olivia. Russell is also survived by his sisters, Donna (Verl) Harris, and Julia (Charles) McLaughlin, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Carl and Edna Fuhriman and older brother, Lynn Fuhriman.



A lifelong resident of Washington Terrace, Russell was born in Ogden, Utah on January 4, 1946, and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1964. Some of his fondest memories were of his summers working at Bryce Canyon, his favorite place in the world. He went on to join the U.S. Navy where he served as a photographer's mate on the aircraft carrier, U.S.S. Oriskany. After his active duty military service, Russell became a youth officer and detective for his hometown. His talents and interest in photography landed him at Inkley's Photo Studio for the first half of his career and as a photo conservationist for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for his remaining working years. Russell spent 17 years as a photographer and yeoman for the United States Naval Reserves and retired honorably.



A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Russell served in various callings including Sunday School teacher, a member of the high council, and ward clerk. His favorite callings were serving with Alta as special needs seminary teachers at Bonneville High School and in the ward Primary nursery. Gifted with an artistic eye, Russell became a skilled photographer and photo and document conservator. He and Alta enjoyed traveling, especially by way of cruises, in their later years.



Per Russell's request, a private family viewing with be held. He will be memorialized with military honors at a graveside service on Saturday, September 19 at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. All attendees are requested to wear masks and observe social distancing.



Special thanks to Gina, Olena, Brianna, Adolfo, Dan, and especially Brynn from Applegate Hospice.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.