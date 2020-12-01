Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Russell Jordan
1979 - 2020
BORN
July 23, 1979
DIED
November 26, 2020
Russell Jordan's passing at the age of 41 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Littleton Funeral Home in Sabina, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Russell in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Littleton Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Littleton Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Littleton Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.