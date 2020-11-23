Menu
Russell Potter
1946 - 2020
BORN
November 28, 1946
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Fraternal Order Of The Eagles
Russell Potter's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc in Fishersville, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Russell in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc website.

Published by Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
