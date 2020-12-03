Menu
Russell Thompson
1931 - 2020
BORN
September 5, 1931
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
General Motors
Russell Thompson's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boyd Born Funeral Home in Marion, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boyd Born Funeral Home website.

Published by Boyd Born Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Boyd Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street, Marion, OH 43302-3906
Dec
3
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Boyd Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street, Marion, OH 43302-3906
Dec
3
Graveside service
Caledonia Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Boyd Born Funeral Home
Chase Hatfield
November 30, 2020