Russell Toll
1929 - 2020
BORN
September 3, 1929
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Russell Toll's passing at the age of 91 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home in Wickliffe, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home website.

Published by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, OH 44092
Nov
30
Service
7:00p.m.
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, OH 44092
Funeral services provided by:
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
ray mominey
Friend
November 29, 2020
Dear Adrienne: Condolences on the passing of your Dad.
Vicky Nelson Hetchler
Classmate
November 29, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country !
November 29, 2020
Thomas Mansell
November 28, 2020