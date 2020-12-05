Russell Toll's passing at the age of 91 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home in Wickliffe, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Russell in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home website.
Published by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.