Russell Yost
1926 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1926
DIED
November 3, 2020
Russell Yost's passing at the age of 94 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by James C. Stump Funeral Home in Rostraver Township, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive, P.O. Box 511, Rostraver Township, Pennsylvania 15012
Nov
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive, P.O. Box 511, Rostraver Township, Pennsylvania 15012
