Russina Cree's passing at the age of 39 on Sunday, October 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Billman Hunt Funeral & Cremation Services in Minneapolis, MN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Russina in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Billman Hunt Funeral & Cremation Services website.
Published by Billman Hunt Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
