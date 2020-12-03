Menu
Ruth Aguirre
1930 - 2020
BORN
July 11, 1930
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Ruth Aguirre's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Sunnyside in Sunnyside, WA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Sunnyside website.

Published by Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Sunnyside on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Funeral service
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Smith Funeral Home
528 S. 8th St., Sunnyside, Washington 98944
Dec
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lower Valley Memorial Gardens
7800 Van Belle Road, Sunnyside, Washington 98944
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Sunnyside
