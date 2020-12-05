Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth Blake
1922 - 2020
BORN
December 8, 1922
DIED
November 23, 2020
Ruth Blake's passing at the age of 97 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Guibord Funeral Home in Lyndonville, VT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Guibord Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Guibord Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
630 Hill Street, Lyndonville, Vermont 05851
Dec
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
630 Hill Street, Lyndonville, Vermont 05851
Funeral services provided by:
Guibord Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.