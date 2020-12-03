Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth Bunn
1943 - 2020
BORN
October 16, 1943
DIED
December 2, 2020
Ruth Bunn's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howell Funeral Home & Crematory in Goldsboro, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Howell Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Howell Funeral Home & Crematory from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Howell Funeral Home & Crematory
1500 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro, North Carolina 27534
Dec
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Evergreen Memorial Cemetery
3888 Hwy 70 West, Princeton, North Carolina 27569
Funeral services provided by:
Howell Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.