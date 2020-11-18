Menu
Ruth Capite
1927 - 2020
BORN
May 7, 1927
DIED
November 16, 2020
Ruth Capite's passing at the age of 93 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rice Funeral Home - Worcester in Worcester, MA .

Published by Rice Funeral Home - Worcester on Nov. 18, 2020.
I am so sorry for your loss. I have some wonderful memories of Ruth and Vito. Ruth was my softball coach during my early teenaged years. She was such a warm, sweet woman. I would, much later run into them often at Dunkin Donuts. They would always make my day. I will remember Ruth and her family in my prayers
Patricia F Belsito
Friend
November 17, 2020
David,Deborah,MaryRuth...So sorry to hear of Ruthie's passing. She was such a Loving person ,will remember the fun time's we had working together at Iandolis. Know that my Prayers and thoughts are with the Family. May she Rest in Peace.
Linda Daigle (Larcheveque)
Friend
November 17, 2020