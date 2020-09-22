A lifelong resident of North Versailles, age 83, died on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Hugh "Buzz" Cassidy.
Ruth is survived by her niece and caregiver, Doreen (Jack) Luniewski of North Versailles and many other nieces, nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Esther Dzuricsko and an infant sister, and her brothers, Leonard, John, Richard, Donald and Raymond Zack.
Ruth began her career as a self-employed hairdresser in North Versailles. When J.C. Penney opened in Eastland Shopping Center she became employed in its beauty salon and later moved to its Monroeville Mall location from where she retired.
Ruth was an active member and volunteer with St. Robert Bellarmine Church, now Mary Mother of God Parish. She was a member of the parish's Ladies of Charity and the Funeral Mass choir. Ruth also volunteered as a hairdresser at the former Hamilton Hills Assisted Living Center in Turtle Creek.
Her favorite pastime was taking care of dogs, big dogs.
Friends are welcome on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.
Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Robert Bellarmine Church of Mary, the Mother of God Parish on Thursday at 11 a.m.
Ruth will be laid to rest in Penn Lincoln Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pgh., PA 15205 or www.cancer.org.
Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.