Ruth Collins
1931 - 2020
BORN
October 2, 1931
DIED
December 4, 2020
Ruth Collins's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Johnson Funeral Home in Aynor, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Johnson Funeral Home website.

Published by Johnson Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Zoan United Methodist Church
Dec
7
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Zoan United Methodist Church
12345 W. highway 19, Loris, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson Funeral Home
