Ruth Daily
1942 - 2020
BORN
September 7, 1942
DIED
November 24, 2020
Ruth Daily's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc in Barberton, OH .

Published by Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave, Barberton, OH 44203
Dear Dan and Kathy .I am sorry to hear your Mother passed away. We worked together for many years at Barberton hospital and every day working with was a pleasure.My deepest sympathy to all of you.
Laura Nickoloff
Friend
November 30, 2020
Kathy, Dan & all the Hickman family, My deepest sympathy for your loss. She was a sweet lady and will be missed. Prayers for all.
Betty Fleming
Friend
November 28, 2020