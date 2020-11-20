Ruth Dawson's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Divine Mercy Funeral Home in Fort Wayne, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruth in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Divine Mercy Funeral Home website.
Published by Divine Mercy Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.