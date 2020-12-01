Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth Ellis
1938 - 2020
BORN
March 28, 1938
DIED
November 29, 2020
Ruth Ellis's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ridgeway Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ridgeway Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Ridgeway Funeral Home
201 Dunlap St., Paris, Tennessee 38242
Dec
1
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
LeDon Chapel of Ridgeway Funeral Home
201 Dunlap St, Paris, Tennessee 38242
Funeral services provided by:
Ridgeway Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.