Ruth Pope Foulger



February 20, 1933 ~ October 27, 2020







Ruth Pope Foulger has peacefully returned home to our loving Heavenly Father and her beloved husband Lucien. Ruth passed peacefully at her home in the early hours of the morning on October 27, 2020.



She was born to Lloyd and Eloise Pope on February 20, 1933 in Ogden, Utah. She grew up in Ogden, attended Ogden City Schools, and graduated from Ogden High School. She then went on to continue her education at Weber State College. While attending Weber State she enjoyed drama, writing, sewing, and swimming.



She married Lucien O. Foulger on December 11, 1953 for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together they have six children.



Ruth was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many callings in the Relief Society and Primary. For a period of time she wrote and directed many Road Shows.



She was a very talented seamstress and worked at ZCMI's in the alterations department for several years.



She was a very loving and caring mother, and grandmother, as well as a terrific aunt to many nieces and nephews.



Ruth leaves behind a great posterity. She is survived by her six children: Chad (Naomi) Foulger, Kerry (Mark) Hersom, Kirk (Christine) Foulger, Nanette Foulger, Trent (Wendy) Foulger, and Greg (Susan) Foulger. She also has 23 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren that will all deeply miss her.



She was preceded in death by her husband Lucien O. Foulger, her parents Lloyd and Eloise Pope, her sister Loetta, and her brother Lynn.



Private family services will be held on Saturday October 31, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.