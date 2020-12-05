Menu
Ruth Godbee
1929 - 2020
BORN
April 19, 1929
DIED
December 1, 2020
Ruth Godbee's passing at the age of 91 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Taylor Funeral Home in Gibson, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Taylor Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Taylor Funeral Home Louisville
401 West 8th Street, Louisville, Georgia 30434
Dec
5
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Taylor Funeral Home Chapel
401 West 8th Street, Louisville, Georgia 30434
Taylor Funeral Home
