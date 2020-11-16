Menu
Ruth Gray
1925 - 2020
BORN
October 18, 1925
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Ruth Gray's passing at the age of 95 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay in Sister Bay, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay website.

Published by Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Stella Maris Parish-Baileys Harbor site
8013 State Highway 57, Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin 54202
Nov
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Stella Maris Parish-Baileys Harbor site
8013 State Highway 57, Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin 54202
Funeral services provided by:
Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay
