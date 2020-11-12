Menu
Ruth Gregory
1919 - 2020
BORN
November 24, 1919
DIED
November 7, 2020
Ruth Gregory's passing at the age of 100 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary in Clearwater, KS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Webb-Shinkle Mortuary website.

Published by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy P.O. Box 325, Clearwater, KS 67026
Nov
20
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy P.O. Box 325, Clearwater, KS 67026
Nov
20
Funeral service
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 S. Tracy, PO Box 325, Clearwater, Kansas
Nov
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 S. Tracy, PO Box 325, Clearwater, Kansas
