Dear Mark, Cindy, and Suzi,



You are in my heart and thoughts today. My Dad would have celebrated his 97th birthday today . It brought back many wonderful memories we shared together on Pineview Drive.



Last November I was attending my niece's baby shower in Columbus, Ohio. Joan and i went for a ride to Berea. Your Mom's garage door was open so we knocked at the door and like always she welcomed us in. I am so glad we took that drive that day.



We had such a nice visit talking about the past, her grandchildren and sharing stories and pictures of our families now. We laughed alot. Her laugh is something I will always remember. It was so infectious!



I am truelly sorry for your loss. It was reassuring to hear she got her wish to be able to live in her home til she died.



After reading her obituary, I had a better understanding of why she was destined to be the best hostess. I will always remember her warm, inviting smile thru the kitchen window telling you to come on in.



Her delicious fried bologna sandwiches and yummy cheeseburgers were never forgotten. And, she always had musketeer and milky way bars in that old white icebox fridge freezer just like they sold at Columbia Hills for us to enjoy.



The Lundberg Family loved and adored your Mom . She will always hold a special place in our hearts. She will be greatly missed.



Love and Prayers,

Judy Lundberg Melick

Judy Lundberg Melick Neighbor November 30, 2020