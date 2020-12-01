Menu
Ruth Hans
1929 - 2020
BORN
February 10, 1929
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Cleveland Browns
University Of Iowa
Ruth Hans's passing at the age of 91 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home in Berea, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home website.

Published by Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
8 Entries
Mrs. Hans was a wonderful person. The first time I met her was my first week moving to Cleveland, and she immediately made me feel at home, with her warm smile and caring nature.

She was beloved by everyone, and will truly be missed.
Rany Bous
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
Dear Mark, Cindy, and Suzi,

You are in my heart and thoughts today. My Dad would have celebrated his 97th birthday today . It brought back many wonderful memories we shared together on Pineview Drive.

Last November I was attending my niece's baby shower in Columbus, Ohio. Joan and i went for a ride to Berea. Your Mom's garage door was open so we knocked at the door and like always she welcomed us in. I am so glad we took that drive that day.

We had such a nice visit talking about the past, her grandchildren and sharing stories and pictures of our families now. We laughed alot. Her laugh is something I will always remember. It was so infectious!

I am truelly sorry for your loss. It was reassuring to hear she got her wish to be able to live in her home til she died.

After reading her obituary, I had a better understanding of why she was destined to be the best hostess. I will always remember her warm, inviting smile thru the kitchen window telling you to come on in.

Her delicious fried bologna sandwiches and yummy cheeseburgers were never forgotten. And, she always had musketeer and milky way bars in that old white icebox fridge freezer just like they sold at Columbia Hills for us to enjoy.

The Lundberg Family loved and adored your Mom . She will always hold a special place in our hearts. She will be greatly missed.

Love and Prayers,
Judy Lundberg Melick
Judy Lundberg Melick
Neighbor
November 30, 2020
she was a wonderful woman, knew all of our names at dicks bakery and was so very kind. she will be missed
Michelle Canan
November 30, 2020
Dr.Hans and Family,
Back about 30 years ago, I and my oldest brother Jeremy followed by my youngest brother, Matthew five or so years later, were all patients in your practice. I recall seeing your mom working there always ensuring to greet everyone with a very calm, friendly hello and smile. She kept things flowing and would sit and chat when she had a bit of free time. She always made it more comfortable and relaxing. She was a dear, sweet, kind, lady who boasted about her family as well. She will be deeply missed. We are sorry for your loss, but have strength and comfort knowing you have a special angel watching over you all from above.
Amanda Shroka (n&#233;e Mlazovsky)
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
Hidayat Nagori
November 29, 2020
Ruth was a wonderful lady! My kids loved her. She will be truly missed. Peace be with all of your family. The Salamone’s
Charisse and Joe salamone
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
Mrs Hans was one of my favorite customers at Dick's bakery. She always brightened up my day when she came in. She was always telling us about who she was buying bakery foor. Either her Grandson or her son's Dental Office. She always let someone go in front of her at the bakery. She wanted extra time to be sure she covered everyone she was buying bakery for.She reminded me if my Grandma and for that I will be forever grateful. I will miss her so much. Rest in peace Ms Hans. I guess God needed you more! If you see my Grandma tell her that I love and miss her too. Hugs.Beverly
Beverly Faulhaber
Friend
November 28, 2020
