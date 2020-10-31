Ruth L. Haynes, age 73, passed away on October 28, 2020 in Kaysville, Utah surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 1, 1947 in Tennessee to Brice and Edith. She lived in Alcoa, Tennessee where she grew up and attended school.



She married Claud Williams and together they had five children. She later married Curtis Haynes on June 15, 2005. Ruth and Curtis made their home in Kaysville, Utah. She was a member of the Kaysville Bible Church.



Ruth worked at Lagoon, was a housekeeper at The Atlana Motel and worked for 7-Eleven.



She enjoyed camping and traveling. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her daughter, Sindy Williams, ex-husband Claud Williams, grandson Josh Williams and her sister Joyce Hosie. She is survived by her husband Curtis, children; Sheldon Williams, Dean Williams, Myron Williams, Georgia Ford and Angela (Dave) Prime. Her step-children; Donna Haynes, Curtis Haynes, Fred Haynes, Steven Haynes, 26 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.



Ruth loved her family immensely; she dedicated everything she had to them.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family from 12 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the mortuary.



Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.