Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth Holsey
1925 - 2020
BORN
January 12, 1925
DIED
November 13, 2020
Ruth Holsey's passing at the age of 95 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Watson's Funeral Home - Cleveland in Cleveland, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Watson's Funeral Home - Cleveland website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Watson's Funeral Home - Cleveland on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Watson's Funeral Home
10913 Superior Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44106
Nov
19
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Cleveland Memorial Gardens
4324 Green Road, Cleveland, Ohio 44121
Funeral services provided by:
Watson's Funeral Home - Cleveland
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.