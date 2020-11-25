Ruth Hortman's passing at the age of 97 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta in Roberta, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruth in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta website.
Published by McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.