Ruth Hortman
1923 - 2020
BORN
January 12, 1923
DIED
November 7, 2020
Ruth Hortman's passing at the age of 97 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta in Roberta, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Roberta City Cemetery
Mathews Street, Roberta, Georgia 31078
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
November 25, 2020