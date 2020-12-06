Menu
Ruth Hughes
1928 - 2020
BORN
August 22, 1928
DIED
December 4, 2020
Ruth Hughes's passing at the age of 92 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, OH .

Published by Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home
216 W. Mulberry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693
Dec
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home
216 W. Mulberry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home
