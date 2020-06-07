Ruth Elizabeth Poole Simmons JarvisMay 6, 1940 – June 7, 2020A tremendous sense of loss accompanies this announcement of Ms. Ruthie's passing from natural causes. Yet we are happy that the pain she has lived with for so many years is finally gone. Sincere sisterly love, lace and southern feminine charm earned her the love and respect of even casual acquaintances. Ruthie was the third of four children born to Grover P. and Grace A. Poole in Greenville, South Carolina. She attended Parker High School there and ran her own child care center in Baton Rouge, LA for many years after her marriage to her now eternal companion Richard (Ricky) Simmons Jr. February 23, 1957. They had two children, Richard Alan (Nina) Simmons, Spanish Fork, UT; and Hope (Jeff) Hill, Houston, TX; who gave them eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren (more on the way) with their original spouses.Ruthie married Michael Warren Jarvis one month shy of two years after the death ofope (J(J99( her Ricky February 3, 2010. Ruthie and Ricky joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Baton Rouge before moving to Layton, Utah and serving a ten-year service mission on Temple Square which Ruthie loved to reminisce and talk about.A funeral service to honor her memory will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Friday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. If desired, friends may make a memorial contribution to their favorite charity in Ruthie's name.P.S. Thanks to Intermountain Hospice for their compassionate care.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 10, 2020.