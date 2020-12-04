Menu
Ruth Koverman
1941 - 2020
BORN
May 13, 1941
DIED
December 1, 2020
Ruth Koverman's passing at the age of 79 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baird Funeral Home in Troy, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St., Troy, OH 45373
Dec
8
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
, Troy, Ohio
