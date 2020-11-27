Menu
Ruth Lee
1949 - 2020
BORN
April 8, 1949
DIED
November 22, 2020
Ruth Lee's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes in Middleburg Heights, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes website.

Published by A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
Columbia Road, N. Olmsted, Ohio 44070
Funeral services provided by:
A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes
