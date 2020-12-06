Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth Lenker
1938 - 2020
BORN
March 19, 1938
DIED
December 3, 2020
Ruth Lenker's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place in Mechanicsburg, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Memorial Gathering
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place
37 E Main St, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
Dec
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory
37 East Main Street, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania 17055
Funeral services provided by:
Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Dear Uncle Pete and family,
So very sorry for the loss of your wife, mother, and grandma. She will be missed greatly, just cherish the memories that you hold dear to your heart. I pray that God give you all strength to get through this difficult time. Sending all my love and hug's. Your niece, Lori
Lori
Family
December 5, 2020
So sorry to Pete and family to hear of Ruth's passing. She was a great lady! May time and memories bring comfort to the family. She will be missed by all.
Sherry & Duke
Friend
December 5, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Nancy Miller-EMMR
Friend
December 5, 2020
This message is for all the family of
Ruth Lenker
She is a lady that has earned her wings for sure . Pete and family. I know you will miss her as the days March. We are so sorry that we can't be there. Ruth was loved by many and made many memories with all that she came in contact with. I pray God will wrap his arms around you and the family help y'all through this difficult time in your life. We send our love to you all the way from Florida.
From Bill Shultz and Gloria
Bill Shultz and Gloria
Friend
December 5, 2020
My Sister my friend I will miss you . I know Jesus meet you with open arms ,and Judy too.Until we meet again ,,,I know Mom and Daddy are showing you all over Heaven. Your Sister Rhoda.
Rhoda Brown
Sister
December 5, 2020