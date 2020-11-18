Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth Little
1927 - 2020
BORN
December 12, 1927
DIED
November 9, 2020
Ruth Little's passing at the age of 92 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Troutman Funeral Home in Troutman, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Troutman Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Troutman Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Service
2:00p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC 28166
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
7 Entries
Elaine, Gayle, Janice, Beverly and Charlie, I pray that God comforts each of you along with your children. I haven´t seen your Mother in years. I´ll always remember her beauty! Blessing to each of you!
Karen King Graves
November 17, 2020
Charlie and Karen, we're so sorry to hear about your mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and all your family.
James and Loretta
November 14, 2020
Geneda Lloyd
November 14, 2020
Even though I never met Ruth personally, I feel as if I knew her. Beverly had told me so much about this sweet soul. My prayers go out to the family during this sad time.
Sandie Shepherd-Mueller
November 14, 2020
Charlie and Karen, I hated to hear that about Ruth. I always liked her, she was a tough lady. Thinking of y'all during this time. Wanda
Wanda Beatty
November 12, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about your loss. Our Prayers are with you.
Chester and Vera Bowman
November 10, 2020
Charlie Karen family, so sorry about your Mom, God just got another angel, our prayers and thought are with all of you, Love Rodney and Dina Little
Dina Little
November 10, 2020