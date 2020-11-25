Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth Lodge
1922 - 2020
BORN
June 8, 1922
DIED
November 20, 2020
Ruth Lodge's passing at the age of 98 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights in Colonial Heights, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Southlawn Memorial Park
1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Ruth was a dear friend and mentor. We met as neighbors in 1979. She taught me how to bake and can vegetables and fruits. We spent many summers making pickles and jams and many holidays baking cookies and pies. I loved seeing the slides of her European travels. She was like an auntie to me. I have wonderful memories and will miss her very much.
Sue Cathcart
Friend
November 24, 2020