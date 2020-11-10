Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth Marcianna
1946 - 2020
BORN
November 18, 1946
DIED
November 7, 2020
Ruth Marcianna's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bocco Funeral Home in Cherry Hill, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bocco Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bocco Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Viewing
8:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
Nov
11
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Clare Of Assisi Parish, at St Michael R. C. Church
313 Memorial Ave, Gibbstown, New Jersey
Funeral services provided by:
Bocco Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Ruth, I am so sad about your passing. Even aftrr high school remained in constant contact. You made me part of your.many wonderful trips by getting me a magnet from each location. You knew I collected magnets. And you were the one who gathered the CHS64 ladies together to have lunch whenever I was in town. Thank you for your friendship. Rest in peace.
Gloria Hightower Slater
Classmate
November 10, 2020
Chris, I am so sorry for the loss of Ruth. I have happy childhood memories of Monitor Road.
May you find comfort in warm memories and may the Lord of all consolation grant you His Peace.
Lucille O’Keefe
Lucille Okeefe
Neighbor
November 10, 2020