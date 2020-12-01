Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth Marcianna
1946 - 2020
BORN
November 18, 1946
DIED
November 7, 2020
Ruth Marcianna's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bocco Funeral Home in Cherry Hill, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bocco Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bocco Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Viewing
8:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034
Nov
11
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St Michael R. C. Church (St. Clare of Assisi Parish)
313 Memorial Ave., Gibbstown, New Jersey 08027
Funeral services provided by:
Bocco Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.