Ruth Mcguigan
1940 - 2020
BORN
November 14, 1940
DIED
October 11, 2020
ABOUT
Philadelphia Phillies
Ruth Mcguigan's passing at the age of 79 on Sunday, October 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by C R Strunk Funeral Home in Quakertown, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the C R Strunk Funeral Home website.

Published by C R Strunk Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
C.R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.
821 W. Broad St., Quakertown, Pennsylvania 18951
Oct
19
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
C.R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.
821 W. Broad St., Quakertown, Pennsylvania 18951
C R Strunk Funeral Home
