Ruth Metcalf
1929 - 2020
BORN
November 7, 1929
DIED
November 21, 2020
Ruth Metcalf's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gorman Funeral Home & Monument in Wheatland, WY .

Published by Gorman Funeral Home & Monument on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Gorman Funeral Homes-Platte Chapel
1108 9th Street, Wheatland, Wyoming 82201
Funeral services provided by:
Gorman Funeral Home & Monument
